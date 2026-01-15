Duke Energy removes storm recovery charges, easing Florida energy costs

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some people in Central Florida will soon see their energy bills go down.

Duke Energy is removing storm recovery charges from energy bills for Central Florida customers, resulting in an estimated decrease of about $33 per month, followed by an additional $11 drop.

The removal of these charges comes as the utility company seeks to alleviate the financial burden on consumers.

The revenue from the storm recovery charges was over one billion dollars, specifically allocated for repairs to areas affected by hurricanes Debbie, Helene and Milton.

Duke Energy officials have stated that these changes in billing are aimed at providing relief to customers during times of rising living costs.

