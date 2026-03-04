Duke Energy reports lowest power outage times in decades after grid upgrades

ORLANDO, Fla. — A local utility company says its efforts to strengthen its energy grid are paying off.

Duke Energy reported that its ongoing efforts to strengthen the local energy grid resulted in the lowest average power outage times in decades last year.

The utility company is using new technology that can automatically detect service failures and reroute electricity from alternate lines.

The average outage duration for the company reached 64 minutes last year.

According to Duke Energy, this improvement is a direct result of investments in grid technology designed to increase reliability and decrease the time customers spend without power.

