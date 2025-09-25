Dump truck driver dies in fiery crash with Rooms To Go truck in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — An overnight collision between two tractor-trailers in Sumter County resulted in the death of one of the drivers.

It happened at about 4:44 a.m. Florida Highway Patrol says a sand-filled dump tractor-trailer traveling westbound on County Road 48 collided with a Rooms To Go tractor-trailer traveling southbound on State Road 471.

Troopers say the dump truck made a wide right turn into the path of the oncoming Rooms-To-Go truck.

Both vehicles caught fire upon impact.

Trooper say the dump truck driver died at the scene.

The Rooms-To-Go truck driver escaped with minor injuries.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group