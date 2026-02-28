Dunnellon residents file class action lawsuit over toxic railroad tie fire

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in Dunnellon filed a class-action lawsuit against the company responsible for a fire that released dangerous toxins into the air earlier this month.

The fire occurred near East McKinney Avenue and involved tens of thousands of railroad ties.

The blaze burned approximately 30,000 to 40,000 railroad ties, sending carcinogens such as creosote into the atmosphere.

The legal action follows concerns over the health and economic impacts of the fire on the Marion County community.

The lawsuit alleges that the contamination has caused significant suffering, disruption and damage to the Dunnellon community.

According to the legal filing, the fire resulted in a loss of income for local business owners and workers who were impacted by the blaze and its environmental aftermath.

Residents involved in the class action suit also cited a decline in their quality of life.

The claims suggest that the release of toxic smoke and particulates into the air disrupted the daily lives of those living near the site of the fire.

While the legal process begins, recovery efforts at the site have reached a milestone.

All of the railroad ties and contaminated soil have been removed from the location near East McKinney Avenue.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group