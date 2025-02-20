‘Dynamic Tolling’: FDOT to increase I-4 Express lanes’ price during higher demand

ORLANDO, Fla. — Changes are coming for people who drive on the I-4 Express lanes.

The price to take the toll lanes could soon go up after being locked in for three years.

FDOT leaders said transiting to “dynamic tolling” was always part of the plans.

With dynamic tolling, the toll rates for the express lanes will be continuously updated based on current traffic conditions.

The system has been used in other parts of Florida. According to FDOT, it is successful in “reducing congestion and maintaining reliable travel times.”

The posted tolls on sections of I-4 Express will fluctuate throughout the day as necessary.

The tolls will likely increase the most in the busiest segments near downtown Orlando.

Transportation leaders said the goal is to keep vehicles moving at least 50 mph.

Leaders said the I-4 Express project has been a big success in improving safety, traffic flow, and connectivity between our communities, and this is just another step to continue that.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group