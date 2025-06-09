E10 vs. E15 Gas: Here are the differences

ORLANDO, Fla. — Many drivers will begin to see a cheaper E15 gas blend at gas stations nationwide.

But what is E15, and what makes it different from regular E10 gas?

The first difference you may already question is the number after the E in these gas types. Those numbers represent the ethanol content that is blended within the fuel.

Ethanol is added to gasoline to help with its octane rating, which helps prevent engine knocking and allows for higher compression ratios. It also reduces harmful tailpipe emissions and is a renewable fuel source.

E15 gasoline has been found to have a lower fuel efficiency rating than standard E10, rendering the savings insignificant.

If you want to use E15, checking whether your vehicle can handle gas before filling it up is essential.

Also, be aware that some stations are selling E15 instead of your standard E10 gas.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group