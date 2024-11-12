East Orange County residents fighting plans for “mega church” in rural neighborhood

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Some residents in a rural East Orange County community are fighting plans to put what they are calling a “mega church” next door.

In May, CrossLife church, a Baptist church based in Oviedo, purchased a 15-acre property on Lake Pickett Road to build a new church home.

The pastor said since then, civil engineers have been working closely with Orange County to develop site plans for a new church that could host between 350 to 450 people.

“We have zero desire to build a mega church,” said CrossLife Church East Campus’ pastor Doug Osborn, “We want to be a place where community happens.”

But after a Sunday meeting where hundreds of people met under a tent for services on the property, some neighbors said their fears about traffic and infrastructure issues have only increased.

Residents put up a sign by the property that said, “We love God and churches, but we do not want your mega church in our rural/ranch/farm country area! Please don’t destroy what we have been blessed with.”

Neighbors told Channel 9, the community has already seen rapid development that has sparked flood concerns in a community that runs on well water and septic. They also expressed worry that a rural road leading to the church wouldn’t support the traffic.

“We’ve been living here for 20 years. We do not want a church here. That doesn’t make us bad people, that just makes us want our way of life,” said longtime resident Pat Buchanan.

Pastor Osborn told channel 9 he understood neighbor concerns and said engineers were working closely with county officials to mitigate those fears.

Meanwhile, Orange County resident Don Jacobs told us he has been attending Cross Life Church East Campus at East River High School for years and looks forward to attending a new church with his six grandkids.

“All six of my grandchildren will go to church at this location. My son and daughter and law attend here, a lot of my friends and neighbors, a lot of the community is looking forward to having a church in the community,” said Jacobs.

