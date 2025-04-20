Easter forecast: Sunny and warm holiday with a continued fire concern in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Those celebrating Easter will have a warm and sunny day to enjoy.

Our area will continue to experience warm and dry conditions for the foreseeable future.

On Sunday, the region will see increased cloud cover, along with breezy conditions and slightly warmer highs in the upper 80s.

The wildfire threat is elevated across the area again on Sunday, with the greatest concerns in inland areas.

A few clouds will remain tonight, accompanied by dry conditions.

Even more warmth is expected to begin the work week.

A mix of sun and clouds will push temperatures into the low 90s.

Midweek, a very isolated shower in the evening may be possible, but the vast majority of the region will remain dry.

Highs on both Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the low 90s.

Mostly sunny skies will return at the end of the work week, while warmth and dry conditions persist.

Temperatures for Thursday and Friday are also projected to be in the low 90s.

A low chance of rain is possible next weekend.

