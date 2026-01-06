Eatonville’s 100-acre property comes closer to being owned by the Dr. Phillips Foundation

ORLANDO, Fla. — A plan for Dr. Phillips Charities to purchase the 100-acre Hungerford property, located east of I-4 in Eatonville, is coming closer to reality.

However, some Eatonville Town Council members asked that the town own the property, rather than Dr. Phillips Charities.

Eatonville resident Joyce Irby wants what’s best for the town.

“There’s too many people trying to be in control.” She’s talking about the Eatonville Town Council asking the Orange County School District for ownership of the controversial Hungerford property.

She says she’s fine with The Dr. Phillips Foundation owning it instead.

The non-profit charity offered to buy the 17-acre parcel for around $1 million and, in turn, develop the land with affordable housing, a community hub, a healthcare facility, a learning center, and a park. “I was sitting back crying, thinking we’re going to lose it again.”

Members of the Eatonville Town Council went before the board, blaming their mayor for negotiating the deal in secret. They requested a 90-day extension, stating that Dr. Phillips Charities never approached them, but were denied.

Vice Mayor Theo Washington says, “I wish that it came to us earlier. We never met yet, you know, as a council.”

But Washington hopes that in the future, after the deal is approved, if Dr. Phillips Charities starts selling property, they will give the city of Eatonville the first chance at buying it.

Eatonville Community Redevelopment Agency Director Mike Johnson says, “The town council, at every turn, had expected the school board to lease purchase that property. They were blindsided. I was blindsided.” But the CEO of the Dr. Phillips Foundation, Terry Prather, says they plan to be transparent: “There will be open books, they will be able to see every dollar that is spent, every dollar that’s brought in.”

School Board members say they want what’s best for Eatonville. Alicia Ferrant tells us, “It feels frustrating that it seems the council members want, from my perspective, it looks as though they are trying to sabotage what’s right in front them. Amazing opportunity. “ Melissa Byrd is excited about moving forward, “Biggest concern was making sure that whatever happened with this property, that it was the best thing for the people that it built, for the history that town deserves.” Joyce like the idea of moving forward, “I’m grateful to hear the members of the school board because it’s gonna happen.”

This is a 10 to 15-year plan to be voted on at a future meeting.

