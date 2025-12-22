Eight days without answers: Police still seek ‘persons of interest’ in teen’s death

LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg Police said they were still trying to locate two persons of interest connected to the death of an 18-year-old in a community park.

Detectives said James Fenderson and D’Yuntre Wright, both 17, have information about the shooting of Juan Gomez, who was killed inside his mother’s vehicle on December 14.

Police have not said what the information is, nor have they indicated if they believe either was among the three people witnesses said got out of the car, took some bags and fled after the shot rang out.

“I just feel so useless,” Gomez’s mother, Valerie Long, said. “I just want to get a phone call. I want to know that things are progressing.”

WFTV messaged Wright’s mother and Fenderson’s attorney, who is representing him for a prior gun-related case, to see if they knew where the two teens were. Neither responded.

Fenderson’s bail bondsman called back, but once he realized he was speaking to a reporter, he hung up.

It’s not clear how police arrived at either’s name as a person of interest. They have not answered questions about whether anyone else has been questioned about the case, only saying no one was in custody. Officers said more updates would come after Fenderson and Wright come forward.

“Somebody knows where they are,” Long said. “Do the right thing. We need justice. I can’t eat, I can’t sleep, I will not stop until justice is served.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group