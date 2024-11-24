‘Eight Years is Probably Enough’: Matt Gaetz declares he won’t seek ee-election

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz ended speculation Friday about whether he would return to his Northwest Florida seat when the new Congress takes office in January.

“I do not intend to join the 119th Congress,” Gaetz said in a podcast interview with Turning Point USA founder and President Charlie Kirk.

Gaetz’s comments came a day after he withdrew his name from consideration as President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for U.S. attorney general.

“There are a number of fantastic Floridians who’ve stepped up to run for my seat, people who have inspired with their heroism, with their public service,” Gaetz told Kirk. “And I’m actually excited to see Northwest Florida go to new heights and have great representation.”

An early supporter of Trump and a frequent guest on conservative media, Gaetz has identified himself as a “libertarian populist” and been at the center of several controversies in Florida and on Capitol Hill.

In 2023, for example, he orchestrated the removal of California Republican Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the U.S. House. “I’m going to be fighting for President Trump,” Gaetz, who was elected in 2017, told Kirk. “I’m going to be doing whatever he asks of me, as I always have. But I think that eight years is probably enough time in the United States Congress.”

Northwest Florida politicians have started to line up for the Congressional District 1 seat, which is made up of all or parts of Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa and Walton counties.

State Rep. Michelle Salzman, R-Pensacola, and Rep. Joel Rudman, R-Navarre, have announced they intend to run for the seat.

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis on Tuesday posted on X that he was “strongly considering running” to replace Gaetz.

Former Escambia County Commissioner Gene Valentino threw his hat into the race on Friday.

Also on Friday, Secretary of State Cord Byrd announced that a special primary election for the seat will take place on Jan. 28 and a special general election will be held April 1.

