Electric vehicles are charging to Orlando this weekend at the 5th Electrify Expo

ORLANDO, Fla. — Over the weekend, the Electrify Expo was hosted at the Orange County Convention Center, marking the 5th year the event has come to the City Beautiful.

The Electrify Expo aims to educate EV consumers and curious visitors by showcasing all things Electric.

Brands like BMW and Tesla were there, presenting what they have to offer EV enthusiasts.

Expo founder B.J. Burtwell hopes the Expo can clear up misconceptions people have about electric vehicles.

“This is the place to check out the whole electric thing for the first time. There’s a lot of misconceptions about EVs, they cost too much, they took too long to charge, they dont go far enough. When you come to electrify expo, you learn that those things arent true.”

The Expo will have its final day on Sunday in the City of Orlando and the electrifying event will conclude at 5 p.m.

The Electrify Expo will continue across 7 major cities through the month of October.

