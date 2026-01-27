Eleven-year-old recovering after shooting in Mims neighborhood

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — An 11-year-old child is recovering after being struck by a bullet during a shooting in Mims, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the child was walking with a group along Kennedy Street Friday when shots rang out. Investigators do not believe the child was the intended target — a detail neighbors say makes the situation even more troubling.

Residents in the area describe a long-standing problem with gunfire, saying it’s not uncommon to hear shots late at night.

“It’s been going on for quite some time,” one neighbor said. “You’re always hearing some type of gun sounding off in the middle of the night. It gets to a point where you’re questioning where it’s coming from.” And neighbors shared their concerns with Eyewitness News.

The sheriff’s office has not released any suspect information but is asking anyone with details about the shooting to come forward. Information can be shared anonymously through Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

