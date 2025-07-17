Empty sandbags being given out in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County officials are giving residents an extra hand in getting prepared for hurricane season.

Empty sandbags are being given out Thursday and Friday from 3-7 p.m.

Each household can get up to 20 empty sandbags.

Bags can be picked up at these locations:

BOOMBAH Sports Complex - 3325 Cameron Ave. in Sanford.

Seminole Softball Complex - 2200 North St. in Altamonte Springs (parking lot by pavilion/trailhead)

Red Bug Lake Park - 3600 Red Bug Lake Rd. in Casselberry (side parking lot, next to field A)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group