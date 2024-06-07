Empty SoDo Earth Fare space gets new tenant

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A prominent retail space within Ridley on Main, a mixed-use community in downtown Orlando’s SoDo neighborhood, appears to have a new tenant lined up.

The 24,000-square-foot, first-floor space previously was home to an Earth Fare specialty grocery store before its second — and final — closure in July 2022.

Now, based on permits filed with the city of Orlando, the location at the northwest corner of Gore Street and South Orange Avenue appears set to host a Planet Fitness gym.

