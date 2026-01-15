WATCH: Emu leads deputies on wild chase through Florida neighborhood

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — An emu led deputies on a wild chase in St. Johns County, resulting in the bird kicking at an officer and escaping through a neighborhood.

It was eventually captured and returned to its owners with no charges filed.

The bizarre incident unfolded as deputies attempted to corral the emu that had escaped its enclosure.

Witnesses observed the emu sprinting down the streets, causing a stir among residents.

Officers reported the emu was surprisingly agile, which complicated their efforts to apprehend it quickly.

After a brief pursuit, the emu was captured and handcuffed, though this was primarily for show, as no actual restraints could hold the bird.

The animal remained unharmed during the entire escapade.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group