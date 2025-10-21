EPCOT Festival of the Arts returns for 2026

LAKE BUENA VISTA , Fla. — From plate to paint, EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts returns for 2026.

The 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will take place at Walt Disney World from Jan. 16 to Feb. 23, offering a vibrant celebration of visual, performing, and culinary arts.

Since its debut in 2017, the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts has become a beloved event, known for its unique blend of artistic experiences.

This year, visitors can enjoy interactive photo opportunities, Disney artist displays, and the popular DISNEY ON BROADWAY Concert Series.

The DISNEY ON BROADWAY Concert Series will once again bring musical stars to the America Gardens Theatre in the American Adventure pavilion.

Performers will showcase iconic Broadway songs, with a new pair of artists taking the stage every two weeks, ensuring a fresh experience for festival-goers.

Food enthusiasts can look forward to over 20 Food Studios throughout the park. Visitors can enjoy Figment’s Brush with the Masters Scavenger Hunt, which offers a way to explore art around the World Showcase.

