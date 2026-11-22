LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is bringing a mix of new and returning artists to Walt Disney World when the festival returns Jan. 15 through March 1, 2027.

Guests will be able to meet artists, browse their work and, during select appearances, have artwork signed.

New artists coming to EPCOT

Three new featured artists will join the 2027 festival lineup:

Haley Talton , a freelance artist who fulfilled her goal of becoming a Disney Fine Artist.

, a freelance artist who fulfilled her goal of becoming a Disney Fine Artist. Nicky Nicotera , an illustrator who previously designed custom shoes and later became an illustrator at MARVEL.

, an illustrator who previously designed custom shoes and later became an illustrator at MARVEL. Robert Post, a painter, sculptor and cartoonist who grew up drawing Disney characters and went on to win awards for his paintings.

Returning featured artists include Darren Wilson, Stephanie Laberis and William Silvers.

Disney Lorcana artists coming to the festival

Disney Lorcana artists and game designers will also make appearances throughout the festival, with scheduled appearances running from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The announced lineup includes Cristian Romero, Brianna Garcia, Ryan Miller, Juan Diego Leon, Brian Weisz, Steve Warner, Samanta Erdini, Shane Hartley and Malia Ewart.

More ways to experience the art

The festival will also bring back Animation Academy, where guests can learn drawing techniques from Disney artists.

Guests can contribute to five Expression Section paint-by-number murals, including one inspired by Disney Lorcana, and see Disney-inspired artwork at the Chalk Art Galleries.

Additional artist appearance dates, times and locations will be available through Walt Disney World.

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