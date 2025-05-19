Epic Universe: Exploring ride options to get to the theme park

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando set an all-time tourism record in 2024, welcoming more than 75 million visitors — the most in the city’s history. But with the much-anticipated opening of Epic Universe just months away, tourism leaders believe 2025 could be even more remarkable.

“Something like Epic Universe, which hasn’t happened here in over 20 years, is going to be a huge motivator and driver,” said Barbara Drahl, Marketing Senior Vice President for Brightline.

Brightline is gearing up for a surge in ridership on its trains from Miami to Orlando.

“We do expect a big swell. We do see a lot of international visitors who come through Miami take Brightline up and experience Orlando,” Drahl said.

Once tourists arrive at Orlando International Airport, they have a few transportation options. Universal offers its Superstar Shuttle, a $39 roundtrip airport transfer to its hotels.

But for both visitors and locals, a new bus route is gaining attention: Lynx 311.

“We’ve seen over a 50% increase in ridership in the first year, and every day, every month, the ridership just continues to tick off,” said James Boyle, Chief Development Officer at Lynx.

Launched in April 2024, the Lynx 311 route originally ran from the airport to Disney Springs with several stops in between. Now, it has expanded to include Epic Universe, the Universal Helios Grand Hotel (on select trips), and the Stella Nova & Terra Luna Resorts. The full ride takes about 40 minutes — and costs just $2 one way.

Even before the park’s grand opening, the service is already proving popular with Universal employees.

“That’s really what Epic came to us with. They wanted to make sure that we were getting people to work, to their theme park and their hotels,” Boyle said.

And with interest continuing to grow, Boyle is optimistic about the future.

“We’re excited about it, and we’re looking forward to the growth,” he said.

Lynx 311 operates every 30 minutes, from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

