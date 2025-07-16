Eustis leaders planning new homes, businesses for vacant downtown area

EUSTIS, Fla. — There is new information on what Eustis leaders want to do with three empty blocks at the former Florida Hospital Waterman site downtown.

Engineers unveiled construction plans that would build 160 townhomes and apartments in that space, as well as stores and a community space.

There would also be 100 new parking spaces for people shopping and eating downtown.

The three-block parcel is located between State Road 19, Clifford Avenue and Magnolia Avenue. The hospital moved about two decades ago.

Town leaders have been trying to develop the sites for years to compete with neighboring Mount Dora, but they’ve never gotten this far.

Their plans will also see renovations to the waterfront park, and a hotel and community center built on the north side of downtown.

Engineers hope to have the projects finished by 2029.

