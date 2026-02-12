Ex-coach of Mount Dora High School faces child solicitation charges

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — A former Mount Dora High School football coach is in a South Florida jail on charges of solicitation of a child.

Colby Erskin made his first court appearance in Broward County on Wednesday.

Prosecutors allege the charges are based on inappropriate messages Erskin sent to an underage girl.

Erskin worked as a coach at Mount Dora High School for approximately one month.

His employment at the school ended following his arrest last week.

Before joining the staff at Mount Dora, Erskin was employed at a high school in Broward County. He worked at that facility from 2022 to 2024.

