Ex-school resource officer arrested after inappropriate contact with student

SANFORD, Fla. — Pedro Enrique Da Silva, a former School Resource Officer at Seminole High School, was arrested on Wednesday on charges including written solicitation of certain minors to commit a lewd or lascivious act and sexual offense by an authority figure.

The Sanford Police Department started its investigation after being notified of inappropriate communication involving Da Silva and a 17-year-old female student on Dec. 17, 2025. The inquiry revealed numerous inappropriate interactions between Da Silva and the student, which occurred between October and Dec. 17, 2025.

Da Silva was employed with the Sanford Police Department since June 2024 and served as a School Resource Officer from July 28, 2025, until his termination on Dec. 17, 2025. The incidents included Da Silva making lewd comments and showing explicit images to the student, as confirmed by SPD.

