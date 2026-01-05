Expect dry and pleasant temperatures across Central Florida, Fog concerns return overnight

ORLANDO, Fla. — The week began calmly and pleasantly with dry weather, although fog is expected to return overnight.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies throughout the evening, with fog developing overnight. Some fog may be dense, and lows will be in the upper 50s.

More warmth is ahead for Tuesday. The fog will slowly burn off in the morning hours, with plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. Highs for Tuesday are expected to be in the low 80s.

The pleasant weather continues into midweek. Mostly sunny skies will continue with highs on Wednesday and Thursday in the low 80s.

Friday will feature plenty of warmth, with sunshine and dry conditions. Temps to close out the week will be in the low 80s.

Our next storm system is expected to arrive this weekend as a cold front moves in.

Currently, the highest rain chance is expected to be early Sunday.

