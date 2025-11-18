Experience the Titanic in VR at Orlando’s Florida Mall

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — ‘Fever’s Titanic: A Voyage Through Time,’ a virtual reality experience, has made its debut at The Florida Mall.

This immersive experience allows visitors aged 8 and up to embark on a one-hour journey through the history of the Titanic, starting with an exploration of the wreck site 3.8 kilometers beneath the Atlantic Ocean and then traveling back to 1912 to witness the ship’s grandeur.

The experience is designed to combine cinematic visuals, physical immersion, and emotional storytelling, allowing guests to move freely and interact with their surroundings.

Participants can engage in hands-on activities, such as tossing coal in the engine room, providing an interactive element to the historical journey.

Officials say the experience, developed in collaboration with historical experts from Musealia, aims to educate and entertain families, history enthusiasts, and Titanic fans.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group