Eye on the tropics: Watching a disturbance in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 is continuing to monitor an area of disturbed weather in the Atlantic.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said officials are watching an approaching tropical wave that could interact with that cluster of disturbed weather.

He said there is a 30% chance of tropical development over the next 7 days.

Through early next week, some organization of this system is possible as heads toward the Caribbean or Southwestern Atlantic, likely the Greater and Lesser Antilles.

READ: Saturday: Soaring ‘feels like’ temps and slow-moving storms on tap

If it does approach, Waldenberger said officials will be monitoring it late next week to determine a possible track and the potential for further organization.

More tropical waves will follow as we head into August, a time when tropical activity typically ramps up, Waldenberger said.

READ: WATCH: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket returns to flight with overnight launch

Stay with WFTV.com and watch Channel 9 for updates on the tropics.

8 am ET Sat, Jul 27: A disturbance over the tropical Atlantic could develop next week while it approaches and moves near the Lesser and Greater Antilles. More info: https://t.co/DboWSR44Dt pic.twitter.com/de0WSkaxdI — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 27, 2024

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:









Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group