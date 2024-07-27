Eye on the tropics: Watching a disturbance in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 is continuing to monitor an area of disturbed weather in the Atlantic.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Meteorologist George Waldenberger said officials are watching an approaching tropical wave that could interact with that cluster of disturbed weather.
He said there is a 30% chance of tropical development over the next 7 days.
Through early next week, some organization of this system is possible as heads toward the Caribbean or Southwestern Atlantic, likely the Greater and Lesser Antilles.
READ: Saturday: Soaring ‘feels like’ temps and slow-moving storms on tap
If it does approach, Waldenberger said officials will be monitoring it late next week to determine a possible track and the potential for further organization.
More tropical waves will follow as we head into August, a time when tropical activity typically ramps up, Waldenberger said.
READ: WATCH: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket returns to flight with overnight launch
Stay with WFTV.com and watch Channel 9 for updates on the tropics.
8 am ET Sat, Jul 27: A disturbance over the tropical Atlantic could develop next week while it approaches and moves near the Lesser and Greater Antilles. More info: https://t.co/DboWSR44Dt pic.twitter.com/de0WSkaxdI— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 27, 2024
Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group