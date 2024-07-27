Local

Eye on the tropics: Watching a disturbance in the Atlantic

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com and George Waldenberger, WFTV.com

Eye on the Tropics Saturday 2 p.m. WFTV tropics graphic Saturday (WFTV staff)

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com and George Waldenberger, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 is continuing to monitor an area of disturbed weather in the Atlantic.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said officials are watching an approaching tropical wave that could interact with that cluster of disturbed weather.

He said there is a 30% chance of tropical development over the next 7 days.

Through early next week, some organization of this system is possible as heads toward the Caribbean or Southwestern Atlantic, likely the Greater and Lesser Antilles.

READ: Saturday: Soaring ‘feels like’ temps and slow-moving storms on tap

If it does approach, Waldenberger said officials will be monitoring it late next week to determine a possible track and the potential for further organization.

More tropical waves will follow as we head into August, a time when tropical activity typically ramps up, Waldenberger said.

READ: WATCH: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket returns to flight with overnight launch

Stay with WFTV.com and watch Channel 9 for updates on the tropics.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:



Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read