Eye on the Tropics: Friday morning report

ORLANDO, Fla. — There is a 60% chance that a low-pressure system could develop into a (sub)tropical depression within the next 48 hours.

Hurricane hunters are scheduled to investigate the system later today to gather more information about its development.

Central Florida is not expecting major impacts from this developing system, according to current forecasts.

In fact, the system could potentially reduce rain chances in central Florida early next week by pulling drier air southward.

Residents should not be surprised if a short-lived tropical depression forms later today or tomorrow.

While the system’s development remains uncertain, central Florida may experience some changes in weather patterns, with potentially reduced rain chances next week.

