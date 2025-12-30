Fake deeds used by man to steal deceased people’s homes in Seminole County, police say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A Seminole County man is charged with forgery and theft after police said he used fake deeds to steal three properties belonging to deceased homeowners.

Samuel Bellamy allegedly forged quitclaim deeds on the homes, one of which was located on Greenbriar Boulevard.

The Altamonte Springs Police reported that neighbors became suspicious of the activity at one of the homes after noticing people coming and going, despite the house being listed as vacant.

Authorities became involved when they learned that the actual homeowner had died.

The police investigation revealed that Bellamy targeted three properties belonging to individuals who had passed away.

These forged deeds allegedly allowed him to take control of the homes without the consent of the rightful heirs.

The suspicious activity was first reported by neighbors who were knowledgeable about the deceased homeowners and were concerned about the unexpected visitors at the properties.

In light of incidents like this, the state offers a notification service, which informs homeowners of any changes to their deeds or mortgages.

This service aims to protect property owners from fraud and maintain the integrity of property records.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for this notification service to safeguard against property fraud.

