Fake Florida tow truck driver steals SUV from crash site, FHP says

TAMPA, Fla. — FHP responded to a crash with injuries on Interstate 275 near mile marker 44 involving a red Chevrolet SUV on Jan. 18, 2026.

After responding to the crash, Troopers were approached by a tow truck driver from RPM Towing LLC, who offered assistance but was declined.

Later, the same tow truck driver contacted the owner of the crashed Chevrolet and attempted to tow the vehicle without their permission, resulting in a confrontation over the tow.

The owner of the red Chevrolet insisted that he was waiting for law enforcement and attempted to stop the tow truck driver, who identified himself as “Frankie.” Despite the owner’s refusal, the driver hooked up the vehicle and transported it to a nearby seven-11 at SR 574 and I-275.

Law enforcement stopped the tow truck driver, Abrahim S Ahmad, at a residence associated with him in Land O’ Lakes, Fla. During the investigation, Trooper Kistler and Trooper Starling detained Ahmad, who confessed to towing the vehicle without permission and confirmed that his driver’s license was suspended.

Ahmad was charged with Grand Theft Auto, Solicitation by Unauthorized Wrecker Operator, and Obstruction without Violence. Earlier in December, he tried to tow another vehicle but was warned by law enforcement. The confiscated tow truck, bought from a legitimate Miami-based towing company called RPM Towing, had its old phone number removed but kept other identifying stickers.

The seized tow truck is now placed into the Vehicle Impound Facility in Tampa. Authorities are urging any other potential victims of Ahmad’s towing practices to contact the Florida Highway Patrol by calling *FHP (*347).

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group