Falcon’s Beyond to expand ride tech capabilities with Oceaneering acquisition

Falcon’s Beyond Global Inc., the Orlando-based themed entertainment design firm, may soon move the needle on the hardware side of ride development thanks to an acquisition that’s in the works.

Falcon’s on Nov. 19 told attendees at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Expo 2024 that its major investor — Infinite Acquisitions Partners of Henrico, Virginia — has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with Houston-based Oceaneering International Inc. to acquire all Oceaneering Entertainment Systems assets.

The acquisition is pending approval in early 2025.

