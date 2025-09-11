Families to receive food support from Winn-Dixie and Second Harvest in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. — Winn-Dixie and Second Harvest Food Bank are distributing fresh produce and pantry items to about 500 families in Apopka on Thursday.

The event is taking place at the Patmos Chapel Community Service Center from 9:30 a.m. to noon as part of Hunger Action Month and in celebration of Winn-Dixie’s 100th anniversary.

This community effort aims to provide essential food supplies to families in need, ensuring they have meals for the evening.

The distribution highlights the ongoing partnership between Winn-Dixie and Second Harvest Food Bank to combat hunger in the region.

Hunger Action Month is a nationwide campaign designed to raise awareness and encourage action against hunger.

