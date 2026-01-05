Family and friends of 18-year-old Leesburg murder victim honor him on his 19th birthday

LEESBURG, Fla. — The family and friends of 18-year-old Juan Gomez gathered at Ferran Park to honor him and celebrate his birthday.

“I know it’s going to take time to heal, but” Gomez’s father, Alberto, paused. He bit his bottom lip trying not to cry.

“I remember my Junebug,” he said.

Junebug or Junie is the nickname they had for him.

Leesburg Police said Gomez was sitting in his mother’s car at Berry Park when someone shot and killed him on December 14. According to witnesses, three people were seen running from the vehicle after the shooting.

This happened right after his father’s birthday, before Christmas, the New Year, and his own birthday. That’s what makes it even harder for his family, especially his mother, Valarie Long, and his father.

“We’re spending his 19th birthday here without him,” said his mother, Valarie.

They shared stories about him during the vigil and birthday ceremony.

Alberto talked about playing soccer with him, riding go-karts, boating, and fishing. He also spoke about the day Juan was born and the first time he held him.

“I laid him on my chest,” he said. “From that moment, we were close. He taught me how to be a parent.”

The family said they can’t get closure without justice.

Leesburg police said they were still trying to locate two persons of interest connected to Juan’s murder.

Detectives said James Fenderson and D’Yuntre Wright, both 17, have information about the shooting.

Police have not said what the information is, nor have they indicated if they believe either was among the three people witnesses said got out of the car, took some bags, and fled after the shot rang out.

“I just feel so useless,” Gomez’s mother, Valerie Long, said. “I just want to get a phone call. I want to know that things are progressing.”

WFTV messaged Wright’s mother and Fenderson’s attorney, who is representing him for a prior gun-related case, to see if they knew where the two teens were—neither responded.

Fenderson’s bail bondsman called back, but once he realized he was speaking to a reporter, he hung up.

It’s not clear how police arrived at either’s name as a person of interest. They have not answered questions about whether anyone else has been questioned in the case, only stating that no one was in custody. Officers said more updates would come after Fenderson and Wright come forward.

“Somebody knows where they are,” Long said. “Do the right thing. We need justice. I can’t eat, I can’t sleep, I will not stop until justice is served.”

