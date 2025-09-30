Family of Kevin Rodriguez Zavala to give update after Epic Universe ride death

ORLANDO, Fla. — New details will be discussed on Tuesday after the death of a man after a ride at Epic Universe.

The family of Kevin Rodriguez Zavala, who died after an accident on the Stardust Racers ride at Epic Universe, is expected to provide updates on the case around 8 a.m.

Ben Crump, the attorney representing the family, has stated that other riders have come forward with their own injury claims, suggesting that warning signs were ignored and that Kevin’s death was preventable.

“Those are all the things we are looking at. Those are the very safety issues we are ringing the alarms about,” said Ben Crump, the attorney for the Rodriguez Zavala family. Lisa Cruz Rodriguez, Kevin’s sister, expressed her concerns, saying, “I just don’t want this to happen to anybody else.”

Zavala, a 32-year-old roller coaster enthusiast, died nearly two weeks ago after an accident on the Stardust Racers ride.

His sister, Lisa Cruz Rodriguez, mentioned that he died doing what he loved.

Since the incident, the Stardust Racers ride has been shut down.

Universal’s COO has stated that internal findings show the ride systems functioned as intended.

The cause of Kevin’s death was determined to be multiple blunt impact injuries, though the full autopsy report has not yet been released.

Questions have been raised about whether the ride was designed to properly accommodate individuals with disabilities.

Another person has come forward claiming they were injured on the same ride before Kevin’s death.

As the family of Kevin Rodriguez Zavala continues to seek answers, the case highlights ongoing concerns about ride safety and the importance of addressing potential design flaws to prevent future tragedies.

