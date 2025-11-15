Fantastic weather to continue through the weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Our wonderful weather will stay the same through the rest of this weekend.

Afternoon temperatures may reach 80° today. However, breezes on Sunday could keep our temperature in the upper 70s.

We have observed humidity levels increase over the past few days. It is not sufficient to pose a concern for a heat index. Some fog may develop early tomorrow morning in Marion and Lake counties due to the humidity.

The mostly sunny weather will continue throughout the upcoming week. We are not expecting any significant chances of rain.

There are also no strong cold fronts projected to move through central Florida.

This means our temperatures will remain fairly steady through next weekend.

