Fast & Furious roller coaster coming to Universal Orlando in 2027

ORLANDO, Fla. — Start your engines, Universal Orlando Resort has announced the opening of Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, a new outdoor roller coaster set to debut in 2027.

The ride will replace the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit and promises high-speed thrills inspired by the Fast & Furious film franchise.

Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift will offer riders a 360-degree drifting experience and a dramatic 170-foot vertical spike.

The new roller coaster will allow riders to feel the excitement of the Fast & Furious universe like never before.

It will feature innovative maneuvers that promise to elevate the thrill of the ride.

Officials said that as Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift debuts, the current attraction, Fast & Furious – Supercharged, will close permanently in 2027.

Moreover, Universal Studios Hollywood will also introduce its own version of Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift later this year, expanding the ride’s reach to a wider audience.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group