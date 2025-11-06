Fatal crash on Goldenrod Road near Valencia College Lane under investigation

ORANGE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a 2008 Toyota Sienna that collided with a concrete utility pole on Goldenrod Road near Valencia College Lane, resulting in the driver’s death.

The Sienna was traveling northbound on Goldenrod when it veered off the roadway for unknown reasons and struck the pole.

The driver was transported to Advent Health East Orlando, where the 62-year-old driver was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

