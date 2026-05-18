Historic 134-year-old Ocala church destroyed in fire

OCALA, Fla. — A historic church that stood for more than a century in Ocala’s Tucker Hill community was destroyed in a fire Saturday night.

St. Paul AME Church, located on Northwest Seventh Street in the middle of a residential neighborhood, had served the community for 134 years.

Pastor Rev. Dr. Sha’Leda Mirra said church leaders have not been able to safely enter the building since the fire because of the extensive damage.

Photos from inside the church show heavy destruction throughout the sanctuary and surrounding areas.

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The church has long been considered a pillar of the Tucker Hill community, providing support and services beyond worship.

“St. Paul started in a little 12-by-12 kitchen in the home of Miss Alice Johnson,” Mirra said. “From there, our forefathers began to build our current sanctuary. We have a rich legacy in Tucker Hill.”

According to the pastor, the current sanctuary was established under the leadership of the Rev. Sylvester Andrews in 1973.

RELATED: Electrical fire causes extensive damage to Ocala church

Ocala firefighters responded to the church around 10:30 p.m. Saturday after a neighbor reported seeing smoke coming from the building.

Neighbor Murtis Palmer said she immediately called 911 after noticing flames and smoke.

“I walked to the side of it, then seen a red view inside, and all of the smoke was coming from the back part,” Palmer said. “That’s when I called 911.”

Mirra said the fire came at the end of a day focused on community service.

“We had been at the church all day long with our WMS doing community service,” she said. “Our youth were in the community picking up trash, and we were also getting together goodie bags and things for our first responders.”

The cause of the fire appears to be electrical, according to church leaders. Mirra said there had been no prior indication of a fire risk inside the building.

Community members interested in helping the church rebuild can donate through Givelify for St. Paul AME Church Ocala or mail donations to: St. Paul AME Church OcalaP.O. Box 2223Ocala, FL 34478.

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