Fatal crash involving a SUV colliding into two parked cars in Orange County, according to troopers

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reports a 65-year-old man from Orlando has died after driving his SUV off the road and into two unoccupied vehicles.

In an incident report, troopers say he was traveling northbound on Goldenrod Road just north of Bryan Road when he ran off the roadway and struck a sign and fence.

The SUV continued into a parking lot and collided with a pickup truck and a sedan.

The driver was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to FHP, the cause of the crash is unknown and remains under investigation.

