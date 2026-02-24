Fatal crash reported in Port Orange, pedestrian killed

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reports that a fatal crash occurred on Big Tree Road and La Costa Village Boulevard in Port Orange, Volusia County.

A 20-year-old man from Daytona Beach was driving a Toyota Corolla when he hit a 74-year-old man crossing Big Tree Road. The pedestrian was walking into the path of the oncoming vehicle, according to FHP.

The 74-year-old struck by the vehicle is from Reynoldsburg, Ohio, according to troopers.

The driver remained on-scene and was not injured, while the pedestrian was pronounced deceased on-scene.

Troopers say that the crash remains under investigation.

