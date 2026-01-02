Fatal crash under investigation after truck hits pedestrians in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. — The Cocoa Police traffic homicide investigators are investigating a crash involving two pedestrians and a pickup truck that occurred at 12:55 p.m. on Friday on Brevard Avenue.

The crash involved a 2016 white Dodge Ram 1500 driven by a 64-year-old male, who was also transported to the hospital. Preliminary findings suggest that the driver may have experienced an unknown medical episode, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

The Cocoa Fire Rescue team responded to multiple 911 calls reporting the incident. On arrival, first responders located the 25-year-old female pedestrian on the ground, where bystanders were administering CPR. Despite these efforts, she was later pronounced dead at the hospital due to her injuries.

The adult male pedestrian accompanying the woman refused medical treatment at the scene. According to eyewitnesses, the truck clipped the sidewalk and struck both pedestrians before crashing into a building on Brevard Avenue.

Brevard Avenue remains closed between SR-520 and Harrison Street while the crash is under investigation.

