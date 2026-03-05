Fatal crash under investigation in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday morning in Brevard County.

The driver of a 2024 Ford Escape was traveling westbound on North Wickham Road when, for unknown reasons, the driver failed to maintain their lane and ran off the roadway, accordin to the incident report.

As a result, the vehicle struck a traffic control sign and a tree.

According to FHP, the vehicle later became engulfed in flames.

The diver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group