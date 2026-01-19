Fatal motorcycle crash under investigation on U.S. 1

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on U.S.1 early Sunday Morning.

The crash happened while the 19-year-old rider of a Suzuki RX1000 was traveling southbound on U.S. 1, approaching Puma Valley Way, and failed to navigate a left-hand curve.

As a result, the rider collided with a utility pole.

The rider was transported to Cape Canaveral Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group