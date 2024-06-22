Fatal two vehicle crash on US 441 leaves one dead in Osceola, according to troopers

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol was on the scene of a fatal crash Saturday morning on U.S. 441 south of State Road 60 in Osceola.

A 60-year-old man from Orlando was driving a semi-truck with a trailer northbound on U.S. 441 south of State Road 60.

A 28-year-old man from Orlando was driving a semi-truck with a trailer traveling southbound on U.S. 441 south of State Road 60.

For an unknown reason, the 60-year-old man veered into the southbound lane in a direct path to the other semi-truck.

The 28-year-old attempted to avoid the semi-truck, but was struck by the truck.

Both vehicles ran off the roadway and overturned.

The 60-year-old’s truck came to a final rest on its roof and the other truck came to a rest on its right side.

The 60-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene, while the 28-year-old was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

