Father sentenced to 37 years for fatal crash that killed 4

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A father has been sentenced to 37 years in prison for a 2023 crash that killed a grandmother and three children, even though he was not the driver of the vehicle.

Richard Ferguson received the sentence after he allowed his 15-year-old son to drive the car without a license.

The crash occurred in Poinciana when Ri’Shard Ferguson, the 15-year-old son, sped through a stop sign. His vehicle struck a car carrying the grandmother and her three grandchildren, all of whom were killed in the collision.

Ferguson, who was 15 at the time of the incident, did not have a driver’s license when his father allowed him to take the vehicle. The teenager reached a plea agreement regarding his role in the collision.

Under the terms of that deal, he will remain in juvenile custody until he reaches the age of 19.

