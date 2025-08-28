FBI raids Ocala home tied to abusive multi-million-dollar religious scheme, agents say

OCALA, Fla. — Federal agents conducted nationwide raids targeting leaders of the Kingdom of God Global Church, including a multi-million-dollar mansion in Ocala.

The raids were part of an investigation into allegations that the church’s leader operated call centers out of several homes where staff were allegedly unpaid and mistreated.

Federal prosecutors allege that the operation involved pressuring people to raise large sums of money through donations.

Investigators claim that if staff failed to meet these demands, they were deprived of basic needs such as sleep and food.

The FBI raids were a shocking wake-up call for the Ocala community.

The church leader is accused of pocketing $50 million from these activities since 2014.

