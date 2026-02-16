FDA expands recall of frozen potato products that were served in Orange County schools

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Federal health officials are expanding the recall of frozen potato products that were used in school lunches in Orange County.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the expansion because the products may contain plastic fragments.

The expanded recall includes nearly 22,000 cases of Ore-Ida Tater Tots and 67 cases of Sonic Tots.

The action follows reports that the food items may contain foreign material.

Orange County Public Schools notified parents last month that the district was removing tater tots from school menus.

School officials cited safety concerns as the reason for the decision.

