FDA initiates program to fight youth vaping

ORLANDO, Fla. — The FDA is initiating a program to improve retailer compliance in order to fight youth vaping, focusing on vape shops, convenience stores, and gas stations nationwide.

The initiative seeks to combat the pervasive problem of illegal vaping products sold to youth, which are often promoted with attractive flavors and features like built-in video games and Bluetooth speakers.

The FDA has identified that many illegal vaping products are imported from China and contain harmful chemicals such as formaldehyde, lead, and acrolein. To assist retailers in complying with the law, the FDA is sending materials to over 300,000 retailers nationwide.

These materials list 39 vapes and 20 nicotine pouches legally marketed in the U.S., with QR codes linking to FDA’s real-time lists. Retailers get access to the FDA’s Searchable Tobacco Product Database, featuring over 17,000 legally marketable tobacco products.

The FDA is providing new tobacco retailer education materials, including a wall calendar with reminders about retailer requirements, such as only selling tobacco products to those 21 and older and requiring a photo ID check for anyone under 30.

Mailings of these materials will begin this fall, and retailers can order additional free materials through the FDA’s Tobacco Education Resource Library.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group