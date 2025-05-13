FDA will begin eliminating fluoride from children’s prescription medications

ORLANDO, Fla. — The U.S. FDA is removing concentrated fluoride prescription drugs for children from the market.

Unlike fluoride toothpaste or rinses, which are consumed by infants and toddlers, these products have never received FDA approval. Ingested fluoride can change the gut microbiome, raising significant concerns due to the crucial development of this microbiome in early childhood.

“The best way to prevent cavities in children is by avoiding excessive sugar intake and good dental hygiene, not by altering a child’s microbiome. For the same reason that fluoride may kill bacteria on teeth, it may also kill intestinal bacteria important for a child’s health,” said FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, M.D., M.P.H.

Furthermore, other research has indicated a link between fluoride and thyroid disorders, weight gain, and potentially reduced health outcomes IQ.

Channel 9 has reported that several counties in Central Florida have taken action to stop fluoridating drinking water. Fluoride is not added to drinking water in most of Europe or other countries worldwide.

This action by the FDA is consistent with Secretary Kennedy’s Make America Healthy Again effort to ensure children grow up in a healthy environment, including fluoridating drinking water.

©2025 Cox Media Group