FDLE issues Missing Child Alert for Brevard County teen

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a teen from south Brevard County.

Hyatt Saylor, 16, was last seen around the 2200 block of Trava Lane in Melbourne.

PLEASE SHARE! - A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Hyatt Saylor, a white male, 16 years old, 5'10", 165 lbs, brown hair and brown eyes, last seen in the area of the 2200 block of Trava lane in Melborne, Florida. If you have any information on the whereabouts of… pic.twitter.com/o7CL6CcSQ4 — FDLE (@fdlepio) January 30, 2026

FDLE describes Saylor as:

Age: 16 years

Height: 5 ft. 10 in.

Weight: 165 lbs.

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Last seen wearing: White hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, white shoes, dark backpack

If you have any information on Saylor’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office at 321-264-5209 or call 911.

