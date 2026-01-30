Local

FDLE issues Missing Child Alert for Brevard County teen

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
Florida Missing Child Alert Hyatt Saylor, 16, was last seen in Melbourne, Florida, according to FDLE. (FDLE)
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a teen from south Brevard County.

Hyatt Saylor, 16, was last seen around the 2200 block of Trava Lane in Melbourne.

FDLE describes Saylor as:

  • Age: 16 years
  • Height: 5 ft. 10 in.
  • Weight: 165 lbs.
  • Hair: Brown
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Last seen wearing: White hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, white shoes, dark backpack

If you have any information on Saylor’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office at 321-264-5209 or call 911.

