FDOT expands wrong-way driver technology to reduce fatal crashes

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is expanding the use of wrong-way driver detection technology across the state to improve highway safety.

During 2025, the department deployed specialized detection systems at 115 ramps to identify and alert drivers traveling in the wrong direction.

Deterring wrong-way driving is a priority for the agency because of the high lethality of such incidents.

FDOT data shows that approximately 25% of wrong-way highway crashes result in fatalities. The agency also reports that 59% of these crashes involve alcohol.

The detection systems use a combination of radar, cameras, and sensors explicitly installed on highway exit ramps.

This equipment allows the department to instantly identify any vehicle that enters a ramp while moving against the flow of traffic.

When the technology detects a wrong-way driver, it triggers flashing signs designed to warn the motorist of the danger.

The system also sends an immediate notification to law enforcement agencies, alerting them to the vehicle’s location and direction.

