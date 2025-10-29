FDOT races to reopen roads in Lake and Brevard counties after storm damage

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is actively working to repair and reopen roads in Lake and Brevard counties.

FDOT is collaborating with local cities and counties to expedite the road repair process, emphasizing the importance of swift recovery to help communities return to normalcy.

“I think the sense of urgency, the intensity with which we respond, and the speed of recovery is really important,” said Jared Perdue, Secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation.

Perdue highlighted that FDOT is focused on building infrastructure that is stronger and more resilient to withstand storm events.

He noted that bridge replacements throughout the state are constructed at higher elevations to better endure such conditions.

Officials reiterated that FDOT takes pride in its ability to design and build robust infrastructure, a commitment they intend to maintain.

